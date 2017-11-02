British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigns over alleged improper behaviour

British Defence Ministry has said Michael Fallon has resigned as Defence Secretary, after he said his past behaviour may have fallen short below the high standards.(Reuters)

British Defence Ministry has said Michael Fallon has resigned as Defence Secretary, after he said his past behaviour may have fallen short below the high standards. In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, Fallon said: “A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct.”

“Many of these have been false but I accept in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honour to represent. I have reflected on my position and I am now resigning as defence secretary,” he said, Xinhua reported on Wednesday. He added in a statement: “It has been a privilege to have served as Defence Secretary for the last three and half years, and I have nothing but admiration for the professionalism, bravery and service of those men and women who keep us safe.” In her reply, May said: “I appreciate the characteristically serious manner in which you have considered your position, and the particular example you wish to set to servicemen and women and others.”

Fallon is the first minister to step down from Theresa May’s government in the growing scandal about sexual harassment at Westminster, which has seen a series of lurid allegations emerge in recent days. The Defence Secretary, earlier this week, admitted that he had put his hand on the knee of a radio presenter at a dinner 15 years ago and he apologised.