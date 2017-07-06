Britain’s Theresa May to hold talks with Donald Trump at G20

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold talks with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, a UK government official told AFP.(IE)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold talks with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, a UK government official told AFP. The bilateral meeting tomorrow comes as both leaders face tough challenges on the world stage, with May stumbling through the Brexit process and several of Trump’s aides under investigation for possible ties with Russia. The G20 in Germany will likely be dominated by North Korea’s testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile which could reach the US, prompting Trump to declare he had run out of “patience” with the Pyongyang regime.

On the eve of the summit he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while Friday will see Trump hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US president touched down in Europe yesterday evening, starting his four-day trip in Warsaw where he will be hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Trump’s second foreign tour follows his visit to Italy in May for the G7 summit, during which he clashed with other leaders on climate change.

He has found a cautious ally in Britain’s leader, who hotfooted to Washington just days after Trump was elected in the hope she could secure the promise of future trade ties once the UK leaves the European Union. But the visit received huge criticism at home, with a petition against May’s offer to Trump of a state visit to London attracting more than 1.8 million signatures. The prime minister’s office said it is not aware of plans for Trump to visit the UK in the next few weeks, following reports that the US president could arrive at short notice in a bid to avoid mass protests.