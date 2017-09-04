BRICS leaders urge for early resolution of Middle-East conflict, condemn North Korea

The BRICS countries joined to condemn the sixth nuclear test by North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong-Un. (Reuters)

BRICS leaders unveiled the Xiamen Declaration here on Monday in which member-countries pledged to play an increasingly important role for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle-East, based on the United Nations resolutions. The leaders also deplored the sixth nuclear test conducted by North Korea.

The Xiamen Declaration of BRICS stated, “We reiterate the urgent need for a just, lasting and comprehensive solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle-East on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid Principles, the Arab Peace Initiative and previous agreements between the parties through negotiations with a view to creating an independent, viable, territorially contiguous Palestinian State living side by side in peace and security with Israel.” “We reiterate that the only lasting solution to the crisis in Syria is through an inclusive ‘Syrian-led, Syrian-owned’ political process which safeguards the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, in pursuance of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), and promotes the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people,” it added.

The BRICS countries joined to condemn the sixth nuclear test by North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong-Un, stating, “We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK. We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasise that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned.” “We firmly support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear issue and call upon all relevant parties to comply fully with their obligations and ensure full and effective implementation of the JCPOA to promote international and regional peace and stability,” BRICS Xiamen declaration on Iran’s nuclear deal said. “We recognise the important contribution of the BRICS countries to the United Nations peace-keeping operations, and the importance of United Nations peace-keeping operations to international peace and security,” the declaration added .

Stressing on the problem of drug menace, the declaration added, “We reiterate our commitment to address the world drug problem based on the United Nations drug control conventions, through an integrated,comprehensive and balanced approach to drug supply and demand reduction strategies.”