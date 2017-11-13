Brexit: EU parliament chief says Britain must pay $70 billion for EU exit

EU Parliament Chief (Source: Reuters)

In the latest update on Brexit, the European Union Parliament President Antonio Tajani has thrown down the gauntlet before UK PM Theresa May saying that he believes it should pay at least 60 billion euros ($70 billion) as it leaves the European Union, to meet its financial commitments. In an interview with Germany’s Funke newspaper group, he said, “In my opinion, it (the amount which Britain must pay) should be at least 60 billion euros. If the EU accepted less, European citizens would have to make up the difference. But why should the Germans, Italians, Spanish or Dutch pay the Britons’ bill?”

Earlier, this year, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned the UK that it would have to pay a settlement to leave the EU. She told Bloomberg, “This is about obligations that Great Britain has entered into and that naturally must remain on the books. It’s not about the cost of divorce that makes it sound like fines. We’re still at the very start of these negotiations.” The divorce bill, or how much the U.K. should pay the EU upon leaving the bloc, has become one of the most contentious issues in the Brexit talks. The EU has also outlined a full list of bodies and funds that it believes must be covered by the financial settlement. The UK and the EU parliaments are expected to ratify a final agreement on the Brexit by March 2019.