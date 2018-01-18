  3. Book on Donald Trump ‘Fire and Fury’ heads to television

Book on Donald Trump ‘Fire and Fury’ heads to television

Hollywood entertainment company Endeavor Content has bought the rights to the best-selling book and plans to adapt it for a television series, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said

By: | Los Angeles | Published: January 18, 2018 2:50 AM
Donald Trump, book on Donald trump, fire and fury, trump book price Book on Donald Trump ‘Fire and Fury’ heads to television (Reuters)
Top News

Michael Wolff’s explosive behind-the-scenes book about U.S. President Donald Trump, “Fire and Fury,” is headed for television, Hollywood trade publications reported on Wednesday. Hollywood entertainment company Endeavor Content has bought the rights to the best-selling book and plans to adapt it for a television series, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said. Wolff will executive produce the series, which will be shopped to various networks. No casting or air date has been set but the announcement set off speculation about who would play some of the key figures in the White House. “Fire and Fury” portrays a chaotic White House in Trump’s first year as president, based on extensive interviews with Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon and others. It sold more than 28,000 copies in the United States in its first week, according to NPD BookScan. The book, published on Jan. 5, characterized Trump as unstable, inept and unprepared to be president. Trump responded on Twitter that Wolff was “a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book.”

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top