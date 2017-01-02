Bollywood ‘jhatkas, matkas’ at Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan 20: former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai

Former Miss India, Manasvi Mamgai, who has been in the news for campaigning for Republican President Donald Trump has said that Bollywood celebrities will be seen preforming at the inauguration/swearing-in ceremony that will take place on January 20. (Source: ANI)

Former Miss India, Manasvi Mamgai, who has been in the news for campaigning for Republican President Donald Trump has said that Bollywood celebrities will be seen preforming at the inauguration/swearing-in ceremony that will take place on January 20. Talking to ANI, Mamgai said “You will see Bollywood biggies, Bollywood entertainment & all the ‘Jhatkas’ & ‘Matkas’ at the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan 20.”

Extending her support to the President-elect, Mamgai also said that Trump is going to be the best-ever US President for India as he has shown support to the country and is also very vocal about it. It is also being reported that, the political leader, who is known to be an avid ‘India supporter’, will have a Bollywood act as part of the pre-inauguration ceremony. Mamgai says she will have 20 per cent of the stage time in a four-hour long ceremony.

You might also want to see this:

The former Miss India has been an aggressive Trump supporter and campaigned for him during the US elections. During the campaign she said that Trump’s election to the White House would benefit India more than Hillary Clinton. Mamgai, also believes that India needs a businessman in the current scenario and hence Trump is a better choice than Former First Lady, Hillary Rodham Clinton. She also mentioned that it was ‘amazing’ that Indians and Hindus were being given such importance at the United States National elections.

Daughter of a Chicago-based businessman, Mamgai has been away from the silver screen from quite sometime now. Last she was seen in Ajay Devgan starrer Action Jackson and is currently waiting for a content driven role to return to the 70mm zone.