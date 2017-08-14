BMW plunges from 7th floor; miraculously, driver survives; WATCH video

Bomer suffered a broken back and sternum, ribs, elbow and ankle and life-threatening bleeding from the head. (Video grab)

In an incident which seems nothing less than a part of an action flick, a BMW car fell down from a high rise in Texas with the driver miraculously walking with minor injuries! Austin Police Department has released a chilling CCTV camera footage showing a BMW car crashing down from the seventh floor of a carpark building. According to the Times of India, the woman in the driver seat had a miraculous escape. The clip shows the woman trying to park her pricey car. It transpired that the driver, Kristi Bomer, had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, which made the car plunge off the 7th floor.

Soon enough passersby came to the rescue of the driver, who was later hospitalised but released without any serious injuries, ToI said. In the video, a few people find Bomer inside and help her out of the wreckage even as the driver is seen in shock. According to NBC, Bomer suffered a broken back and sternum, ribs, elbow and ankle and life-threatening bleeding from the head. “My foot slipped off the break. The nose of the BMW went over the edge a little bit and I freaked out. I just panicked and went seven stories. It was horrific,” she said.

A similar incident occurred in this parking garage last year when a car broke through the cable barrier and dangled mid-air. The driver was rescued even as the car was rocking in the air. Bomer’s lawyer plans to sue the owners of the garage to prevent another such incidence in the future, the report said.