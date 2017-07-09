Blowing in the wind: When Donald Trump played good samaritan and the video broke the internet; watch

This Donald Trump video has become one of the hottest topics of the internet. (Photo: Video grab)

This video is going massively viral on social media and has become one of the hottest topics of the internet. The clip shows that US President Donald Trump stopped twice to pick up a Marine’s dress hat that had been blown away by the wind. The incident happened while the US President was boarding Marine One at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday night. Not once but Trump stopped twice to pick up a Marine’s dress hat. Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews following the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. While heading toward the Marine One helicopter, Trump noticed that one Marine had lost his dress hat to the wind. Not only did the US President pick up the hat in front of the steps to the helicopter and placed it back on the Marine’s head but he gave him a couple of affectionate pats too. Noteworthy, the Marine skillfully remained at attention during the entire incident between him and Donald Trump.

Earlier, an almost similar video of then US President Barack Obama had gone viral. On his way to the U.S. Naval Academy graduation ceremony on Annapolis, Obama didn’t return the salute of the marine standing guard at the door of Marine One, as he climbed the steps to the helicopter cabin. But after few moments Obama jaunted back down the stairs to address the marine, shaking his hand. The short video clip too had gone viral at that time.