Bizzare: Saudi Arabian prince buys airplane tickets for 80 falcons

People love their pets. That is very clear. Some go to extremes to care for them in one way or the other. Tales of pets being helped by their owners are a legion. However, there are some who do not balk at doing the most outlandish of things in order to ensure that they and their pets don’t go through any inconvenience at all – come what may and no matter what the cost.

In this regard, in an astonishing piece of news coming from Saudi Arabia, a prince has reportedly purchased tickets on a passenger jet plane for as many as 80 falcons he owns. The proof of this was posted by a Reddit user where it can be clearly seen that falcons are sitting blindfolded on a plane around the cabin among the passengers. Fortunately, all the 80 birds were tied down to the seats securely and were not flapping around the cabin. Khaleej Times recorded the Reddit user’s statement, “ My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks.”

Falcons are mostly used for sport in the Gulf countries. They can add a lot of prestige to a particular person and therefore, they are groomed well. While all that is well and good, surely the prince must be aware of the fact that with there are more important things to worry about. Like the state of the economy and ensuring equity so that the poor have more than just hope to aspire to.

But that is unlikely to worry the powers-that-be. Rules have been created in the aviation sector to cater to needs such as these! Falcon is the national bird of United Arab Emirates (UAE). In fact, the transportation of falcons in this manner is not an unusual practice in Middle-East countries. In UAE, falcons can have their own forest green passports to fly in Middle-East countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria. Apart from that, Morocco in North Africa and Pakistan.

According to the website of Qatar Airways, a maximum of 6 falcons can board economy class. A Fly Dubai spokesman said that falcons must get their own seats, with a cloth placed underneath to prevent accidents. Etihad Airways also allow falcons to fly.