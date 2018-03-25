Bizarre! Monkey with a human-like face becomes a new sensation on the internet

Monkey with a human-like face spotted in Chinese Zoo is now the new sensation on the internet

Multiple evolution theories have stated that humans have evolved from monkeys. Now, there is a report that states the contrary. On Chinese social media, multiple photos and videos have emerged of a monkey who looks amazingly similar to a human. The video of the monkey, which is basically a black-capped capuchin, has been viewed as many as eight million times on Chinese social media Weibo. The monkey presently resides at the Tianjin Zoo. The reason why he has become a sensation is his human-like expressions which amusing dazed and confused look.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by China’s CGTN on Sunday. As per the Chinese media, these black-capped capuchins were originally from Central and South America. National Geographic says this particular type of monkeys is favoured to work in TV and film. These type of monkeys possess a high level of intelligence. This is why they are ideal for the entertainment industry.

The translation of a comment on Chinese social media platform Weibo by Daily Mail reads: Are you sure this is not the zookeeper? Another Weibo user states: It’s the expression that makes me laugh! It looks lost! The monkey is 18-years-old and the lifespan of these primates is reported to be 20 years.