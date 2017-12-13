Bizarre! In Uber overcharging case, passenger handed C$18,000 bill for 21-min ride

The friend of the overcharged customer wrote, “My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane!” (Image credit: Reuters)

With the advent of mobile app-based taxi services, life has become so much easier for many, but this man from Toronto, Canada has a different view on that – in fact, quite the opposite. In a horrifying ordeal, an Uber customer in Toronto was charged $18,518.50 for an 8-kilometre ride. The original fare for the 21-minute ride was only supposed to cost between $12 to $16. The initial conversation between the customer and Uber painted an amazing picture of the incident. A screenshot, shared by the customer on Twitter, showed the bill of the 21-minute cab ride and a response from the company. The bill showed that Uber charged the customer for a 21-minute cab ride a whopping Canadian dollars 18,518.50. In rupee terms, the fare amounted to Rs 9,27,517.59 (exchange rate as on December 13, 2017)

According to Slate, an Uber spokesperson said, “There was an error here and it has been resolved. We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologized to him for this experience. We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred.” The friend of the customer who was overcharged tweeted about the dispute. “My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane!” Emily Kennard wrote alongside a screenshot of the receipt for the ride. “He disputed and they aren’t backing down.”

@Uber @Uber_Support what turned out to be an honest mistake is now turning into the biggest blunder of 2017. I’m no longer laughing at wondering when #uber will get their act together. Can anyone help? Obviously, no 20 min fare is $18,500. pic.twitter.com/zBhtMSBy67 — Hisham Salama (@The_Hish) December 9, 2017

Check this tweet out too!

My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane! @Uber_Support @badassboz @Uber pic.twitter.com/RjFihVLKIC — Emily Kennard (@emilykennard) December 9, 2017

In India, in the Delhi-NCR region, Uber was held as the most popular product among riders, a study by an American firm revealed. It indicated that people take the highest number of rides on Uber at nearly five trips a day, claims the study. “In 2017, we were focused on moving from a startup to a sustainable business in India. As a result, we recorded double-digit growth and continue to clock over 1 million trips a day,” Amit Jain, president, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.