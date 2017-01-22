Bizarre: Biggest snowfall in living memory hits Sahara desert; sand dunes completely shrouded in white blanket

In a freak happening, the world’s hottest desert, Sahara desert, experienced the biggest snowfall in living memory after a winter storm hit the El-Bayad (Algeria) region in North Africa. (Source: Twitter/Paul Beckwith)

In a freak happening, the world’s hottest desert, Sahara desert, experienced the biggest snowfall in living memory after a winter storm hit the El-Bayad (Algeria) region in North Africa. The desert recorded the biggest snowfall after a snow sprinkle that occurred for the first time in 37 years just before Christmas in previous year. And this time, the third largest desert in the world, was surrounded by snow of at least a metre deep.

Although the snow has caused chaos in the town known as the Gateway to the Desert as passengers were stranded on buses after the roads became slippery and icy, children on the other hand took advantage of the flurry to frolick unihindered on virgin snow. They built snowmen and sledged down dunes.

As per a report by the Mirror, people said that it started snowing at around 1.30 am on Saturday morning and it was one metre deep in some places. It was absolutely incredible for the people there to see so much snow. The sand dunes of the Sahara desert were covered in snow which was picturesque and mesmerizing.

The great Sahara Desert received snowfall for the first time in 37 years last year before Christmas. Though we can’t disagree that it is a serious consequence of global warming and alarming climatic conditions, but there is no denying that the snow in the desert last year too were breathtaking.

Meanwhile in India too the winter is at it’s peak. Earlier this month, several towns in the northern hills of India received heavy snowfall. A thick blanket of snow completely engulfed Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Valley of Kashmir. Though normal life was badly hit by the snow, it was a great gift for the tourists who flocked to these places to enjoy nature.