Bill Gates joins Instagram, weeks after Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ appearance; here’s what he posted

Photo-sharing media platform Instagram has recently got a new member – world’s richest person and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates. Soon after registering his profile under the username ‘thisisbillgates’, the American business magnate posted a slideshow of three pictures straight from Tanzania where he had lunch with students at the Kicheba Primary School in Muheza. He captioned the post stating: “Hello from Tanzania, Instagram! I just had a great lunch with some amazing kids at Kicheba Primary School in Muheza and met Upendo Mwingira, a remarkable physician who has dedicated her career to fighting neglected tropical diseases. Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning.”

“Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet. I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along,” the caption read further.

This month has been noteworthy for Instagram as Gates’ appearance comes three weeks after Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos joined the social media platform. Within four days Gates has gained 190,000 followers. On Twitter, he has a following of 37.4 million.

Gates is already on other major major social networking sites including Facebook and Twitter. He also owns a personal blog where he shares a variety of content which ranges from book reviews and recommendations to a 360-degree video of Gates interviewing former US President Jimmy Carter.

On July 20, billionaire Bezos, who is the chief of one of world’s largest electronic commerce and cloud computing companies joined Instagram. Bezos’ first post was a video footage of a drone announcing a new rocket factory which he is building for his aerospace company, Blue Origin. As off now Bezos has around 31,500 followers.