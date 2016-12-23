Berlin terror attack suspect shot dead, says report

At least 12 people were killed in the attack. (Reuters)

A Tunisian man believed to be suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack recently has been shot dead in the Italian city of Milan today, a report by Reuters have said. Last Monday, at least 12 people were killed and 48 others were injured, after a truck ramped into the crowded market. Islamic states had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Berlin market attack suspect shot dead in shootout in Milan, Italy: security source (Source: Reuters) — ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016

As per reports the suspect, Anis Amri, was stopped while he was in his car for a routine check-up. The suspect then pulled out a gun, after which he was killed in a shootout. The supect had arrived in the country from his native country in 2011.

Italy interior minister says man killed in Milan was without doubt Berlin truck attack suspect: Reuters — ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016

The investigators in Germany believed that the suspect was lying low in the city as he was either injured or wanted to avoid attention.

Early in the morning today, two brothers from Kosovo were held on suspension of planning an attack on a mall in the city of Oberhausen, a statement by police said.

It also added that there was no link between the Duisburg arrests and the Amri case, which was claimed by the Islamic States terrorist group.

