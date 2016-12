Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel would re-assess its ties with the United Nations, a day after the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building.

“I instructed the Foreign Ministry to complete within a month a reevaluation of all our contacts with the United Nations, including the Israeli funding of U.N. institutions and the presence of U.N. representatives in Israel,” Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks.