Believe it or not! US President Donald Trump is spending $1.75 mn over redecoration of White House, claims report

US President Donald Trump is spending a massive amount of $1.75 million on the redecoration of White House, NBC quoted citing government records. The whopping expenditure by the Trump administration includes $17,000 for custom rugs, $7,000 for “furniture pedestals” and $5,000 for wallpaper. There is also $12,800 for a custom conference table from a company that made one for Richard M. Nixon in 1969. Interestingly, every president when takes over the duties typically redecorate the White House. Moreover, the West Wing underwent significant renovations this summer and the sum, since its inauguration has been slightly higher to what former US President Barack Obama had spent. Obama had spent $1.5 million over a similar period of time, reported NBC news. Notably, Obama had paid a part of the total sum out of his pocket.

The spending, tracked by a database maintained by the General Services Administration, covers the entire Executive Office of the President (EOP), which includes thousands of employees who work in buildings adjacent to the White House in organizations like the National Security Council and the Office of Management and Budget, as per the report. A nearly $240,000 contract from September with a Virginia-based office furniture dealer offers no description beyond “wood office furniture manufacturing.” Another lists $25,000 for “case good furniture.”

The records hint nearly $29,000 for “upholstered household furniture manufacturing.” Another $10,000 has been hinted in the record used for floor coverings from a home furnishing merchant wholesaler. Notably, many of the bigger contracts were signed in August which is mainly related repairs, added NBC report. Several other contracts were finalized at the end of September. However, Trump denied all the reports of him calling the White House a “real dump,” as per NBC news.