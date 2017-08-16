Belgian town makes giant omellete despite egg contamination scare, goes ahead with 22 year old tradition

About 10,000 eggs were cooked in a four metre wide pan in Malmedy (Reuters)

A town in Belgium followed a 22-year-old tradition of cooking a giant omellete on Tuesday, despite an ongoing egg contamination scandal which led to a temporary shutdown of poultry farms. About 10,000 eggs were cooked in a four metre wide pan in Malmedy, Reuters reported. Hundreds of people gathered amidst an open fire with music and celebrated with fervour. According to reports, the eggs were found to be infected by an insecticide, fipronil. The World Health Organisation considers fipronil to be moderately toxic and may be damaging to the liver, kidneys and lymph glands, the report said.

The event was organised by “The World Fraternity of Knights of the Giant Omelette,” which was created in the 1973. Benedicte Mathy, the president of the local branch of the fraternity told Reuters that the dish was safe for consumption. The egg contamination scare has caused a bit of a stir in the European market. Millions of eggs have been pulled off the shelfs in Germany and Netherlands. German superstore Aldi told Reuters last week that it was withdrawing all eggs from its 4,000 stores across the country.

Belgian food safety agency had said that the contamination came to light in June after a poultry company alerted them of the high levels of fipronil in its products. The eggs available in the supermarkets have not been recalled yet as the levels of the insecticide were found to be low. The blocked producers will have to prove that there is no more fipronil in their products. A European Commission spokeswoman told Reuters that a criminal investigation has been opened against the Belgian poultry service provider who is suspected of contaminating the eggs.