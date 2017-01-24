Batman creator voted for Donald Trump, says he is a villian

President Trump’s speech from the day of Inauguration Day- “We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people”- sounded mighty close to Bane. (Twitter)

President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, during his inaugural address quoted the Batman villain Bane. For the uninitiated, Bane, played by Tom Hardy on screen was a former member of the League of Assasins and had brought to the city of Gotham, anarchy under the pretension of handing the city over from the authorities to the people. President Trump’s speech from the day of Inauguration Day- “We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people”- sounded mighty close to Bane- “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people”.

President Donald Trump quotes Batman villain Bane in his inaugural speech https://t.co/RIQXj4J7MO — Big Slim (@Elsmitty56) January 24, 2017

Donald Trump May Seem Like Bane, But Batman Wouldn’t Save Us — Jeanne Hammerness (@JeanneHammernes) January 23, 2017

Now, there are obviously fundamental differences in the speech but it can be safely concluded that neither meant what they said. The power remained with the authority in the movie, albeit the authority being Bane himself. And knowing Mr President from his days of campaigning, one can assume the same. Meanwhile, the comparison spread like wildfire across social media and youtube alike, bringing out the “I told you so” laughs and the dread that they might actually be right. While, Tom Hardy could not be reached, according to Vanity Fair, Bane’s creator/writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan (1993 Batman comics) agreed to Trump being “like a Batman villain” in many ways. Dixon also pointed out that a lot of people voted for him for the same mannerisms, that might seem ‘faulty’ to some. Referring to the politically incorrect side of Trump, Dixon said “The bluntness. The swagger”.

Dixon also informed that he was a Trump supporter and had found his inaugural address inspiring. Although he added that Trump’s speech was a warning to everybody seated behind him. It was a warning that he would keep being himself and they were in for a wild ride, he added. Graham Nolan, although less enthusiastic, agreed that politicians and public figures have always been part of jokes and satire. Although he does admit to having voted for the Donald and said that he could not be any worse that the “entrenched establishment” the US has had for many years.