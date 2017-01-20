Barack Obama’s last day as President: From Last Presidential Phone-Call to Final Briefing, top 5 things on agenda

Home-Bound: Obama didn’t appear publicly during the day, and he didn’t leave the White House, though he was to accompany Trump at midday Friday to the Capitol for his successor’s swearing-in. (Reuters)

With Donald Trump set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America today, the current incumbent President Barack Obama, 8 years after he started his presidency, with a few final moves and a round of goodbyes will quietly close out his presidency on Thursday and set out on a life as a common man. Check out the final hours as they tick by and what Obama is expected to do:

1. Home-Bound: Obama didn’t appear publicly during the day, and he didn’t leave the White House, though he was to accompany Trump at midday Friday to the Capitol for his successor’s swearing-in.

2. Last Presidential Phone-Call: remaining White House staffers packed up their belongings and cleared out, the president and first lady Michelle Obama placed a farewell call to German Chancellor Angela Merkel – his last presidential call to a foreign leader. Merkel, Obama’s closest international partner, is the only one of his key European allies still in power as he leaves office.

President Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/tRKoYmDzud — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

3. Portraits removed: Only a skeleton staff remained in the West Wing, creating an eerily quiet feeling in the normally bustling corridors. Photos of Obama and his family that for years have lined the walls were taken down, with some to be transferred to Obama’s personal office, leaving big white spaces on the walls.

4. Major final-day announcement: Commutations for 330 drug offenders who had appealed to him for clemency. The final round of grants brought to 1,715 the total number of inmates whose sentences Obama has commuted, more than any other president.

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at St. John’s Church for a prayer service ahead of his #inauguration. #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/ySs8NtO544 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

5. Final Presidential Briefing: Obama received the president’s daily briefing for the final time and had lunch with Vice President Joe Biden. His administration also disclosed it had transferred four final detainees out of Guantanamo Bay, but conceded Obama had failed to fulfill his promise to close the prison.

(With inputs from AP)