Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama set to work with top Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

It’s still unclear, which department Malia will work in, speculation is that it may in marketing or development. (Reuters)

Malia Obama, who earlier interned on the HBO show ‘Girls,’ is set to work with the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. As reported by US Magazine the eldest daughter of Barack Obama has scored an internship with the super producer of Hollywood producer. The 18-year-old is set to start work in the New York office of The Weinstein Co. next month, after Malia and her family take a post-White House vacation in Palm Springs.

Weinstein has held several fundraisers for President Obama in the past and worked on Hillary Clinton’s recent presidential campaign.

Today at approximately 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time/ 12 Noon Eastern Standard Time in the United States Barack Obama will leave office and Donald Trump will become the 45th U.S. President.

Outgoing US President Barack Obama said he felt nostalgic before leaving the Oval Office of the White House. “Of course,” Obama said when a group of reporters asked if he felt nostalgic.

Promising to be with the American people at “every step”, Barack Obama in an emotional farewell message has thanked them for their support that has made him a “better man” and a “better President”.

“Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I’ve pulled strength. I’ve seen neighbours and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. I have mourned with grieving families searching for answers – and found grace in a Charleston church,” Obama said.