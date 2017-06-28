Barack Obama under fire for never ending vacations, from Marlon Brando private island, Four Seasons in Bali to David Geffen yacht

As late as June 23, the Obama family went to Bali in Indonesia for a 10-day vacation. (Reuters)

Former US president Barack Obama has come under attack from Democrats and activists for his tours to luxury retreats and other places since demitting office, a Fox News report has said. Even though it is quite common for ex-presidents to go on vacations immediately after leaving White House, the level of luxury the Obamas are enjoying cannot be compared with anything that has happened earlier, travel experts said.

Since demitting office, the former US president visited late actor Marlon Brando’s private island; Four Seasons in Bali, where the cost of a room per night is $2,000; Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island; a Palm Springs estate; the 13th-century Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany; the exclusive Mid Pacific Country Club in Oahu; and the Rising Sun, Hollywood studio mogul David Geffen’s private yacht.

As late as June 23, the Obama family went to Bali in Indonesia for a 10-day vacation, where he lived as a child for several years, AP quoted officials as having said. The Obama family went there on a jet at the army airport in Denpasar, Colonel Wayan Superman told the agency.

Barack Obama and his family then went to a resort in Ubud. The family was accompanied by Obama’s half-sister Maya Soetoro-Ng.

In 1967, when Obama was 6 years old, he had moved to Indonesia along with his divorced mother, who remarried an Indonesian man. Even while she stayed on after her marriage broke up, Obama shifted to Hawaii to be with his grandparents at the age of 10.

According to Indonesian Foreign ministry, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had invited the Obama family to spend some time in the country after leaving office. Local media has reported that Obamas would visit Borobudur, a 9th-century Buddhist temple near Yogyakarta. The former president is also scheduled to attend Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on Saturday, the agency report said.