  3. Barack Obama tweet on Charlottesville creates history, becomes No 1 on Twitter

Barack Obama tweet on Charlottesville creates history, becomes No 1 on Twitter

A recent tweet by Obama in response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia is the perfect example of this. This tweet which was posted on August 12 has become the most liked with over 2.8 million likes on the microblogging website.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2017 11:31 AM
Barack Obama, Barack Obama tweet, Barack Obama most liked tweet, obama, obama tweet, obama most liked tweet, most liked tweets, whar are most liked tweets, most liked posts on twitter, obama tweet most liked on twitter, world news, latest news This tweet which was posted on August 12 has become the most liked with over 2.8 million likes on the microblogging website. (Source: Twitter)

Even though it has been more than seven months since Donald Trump took charge of the White House, the popularity of former US President Barack Obama hasn’t decreased. A recent tweet by Obama in response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia is the perfect example of this. This tweet which was posted on August 12 has become the most liked with over 2.8 million likes on the microblogging website. The tweet is the first in a series of three quoting the late South African leader Nelson Mandela.

In this tweet, Obama tried to teach a lesson saying that no one is born hating a people of other colour. “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” Obama posted along with a photograph. This tweet was quoted from the autobiography of former South African Prime Minister Nelson Mandela “Long Walk to Freedom.”

The image posted with this caption was taken by the then-White House photographer, Pete Souza. The image is from 2011 when Barack Obama visited a day care centre and shared a candid moment where he’s smiling and reaching up to four young children of different racial backgrounds.

Here are Obama’s tweets:

Earlier, the record for most liked tweet was held by singer Ariana Grande. Her tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester earned Grande 2.7 million likes. Apart from this, Obama’s tweet has also been retweeted by over 1.2 million times.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top