Barack Obama tweet on Charlottesville creates history, becomes No 1 on Twitter

This tweet which was posted on August 12 has become the most liked with over 2.8 million likes on the microblogging website. (Source: Twitter)

Even though it has been more than seven months since Donald Trump took charge of the White House, the popularity of former US President Barack Obama hasn’t decreased. A recent tweet by Obama in response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia is the perfect example of this. This tweet which was posted on August 12 has become the most liked with over 2.8 million likes on the microblogging website. The tweet is the first in a series of three quoting the late South African leader Nelson Mandela.

In this tweet, Obama tried to teach a lesson saying that no one is born hating a people of other colour. “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” Obama posted along with a photograph. This tweet was quoted from the autobiography of former South African Prime Minister Nelson Mandela “Long Walk to Freedom.”

The image posted with this caption was taken by the then-White House photographer, Pete Souza. The image is from 2011 when Barack Obama visited a day care centre and shared a candid moment where he’s smiling and reaching up to four young children of different racial backgrounds.

Here are Obama’s tweets:

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…” — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Earlier, the record for most liked tweet was held by singer Ariana Grande. Her tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester earned Grande 2.7 million likes. Apart from this, Obama’s tweet has also been retweeted by over 1.2 million times.