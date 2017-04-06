Barack Obama to make his first major address since his term as US president ended in January

Barack Obama is expected to give one of his highest profile speeches since leaving office at a charity event organised by The Hunter Foundation. (Reuters)Barack Obama, known for his oratory, will make his first visit to Scotland next month where the former US president will addresses business leaders and raise money for charity, the organisers announced today. The dinner in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on May 26 is thought to be one of his first major addresses since his term as president ended in January. He will also answer questions from the audience at the event, which is to be held to raise money for charity. Obama, 55, is expected to give one of his highest profile speeches since leaving office at a charity event organised by The Hunter Foundation.

Obama will follow in the footsteps of former US president Bill Clinton and Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, all of whom have spoken at previous events hosted by the organisation set up by leading businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

Tickets for a table of 10 at the dinner are expected to go on sale for approximately 5,000 pounds.

All of the cash raised will be split between children’s charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation, set up by the former president and his wife Michelle.

Sir Tom also plans to set aside some seats at the event for local young people, the BBC reported.

He said: “From the South Side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey.

“We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event.”

He told the Press Association he is “really chuffed” that Obama is coming to Scotland.

“We’re always looking for really inspiring speakers to come along to Scotland, and really inspire and inform,” he said.

“To be able to get president Obama, we’re really chuffed.”

The entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist also revealed he is planning a special surprise for the 44th US president.

He said: “President Obama loves his music, so we’re getting some interesting guests,” the report said.