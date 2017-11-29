Barack Obama to meet PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Xinping in upcoming trip

Obama will speak at various summits in the three countries he visits. (AP)

Former United States President Barack Obama will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and various world leaders during an upcoming trip to China, India, and France.

The Obama Foundation will be hosting a town hall on Friday in New Delhi to “expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact,” reported the Washington Post.

In a news release, Obama’s office said the former president had “forged a close and cooperative partnership with President Xi on issues ranging from growing the global economy to combating climate change.”

United States President Donald Trump recently concluded his own five-nation tour of Asia, in which he met with both President Xi and Prime Minister Modi during the 12-day trip.

In Paris, on Friday and Saturday, Obama will speak at the introductory session of the Les Napoleons Summit and hold private meetings.