Barack Obama live speech: Outgoing president to hold final press conference

US President Barack Obama is expected to explain the reasons behind many of his top decisions that affected America.

President Barack Obama’s second term is coming to an end and president-elect Donald Trump is all set to take over from him on the 20th of the month. Today, President Obama will be giving his final press conference of his presidency that has been marked by a number of highs and a few lows from the social, health, security to the economic sphere. While Donald Trump has dubbed most of the 8 years of the Obama admin as detrimental to the US interests, or at least not increasing the power of the only superpower on the planet to its potential, others point to the fact that he was the glue that was required to further cement the country together as well as ensure its global image did not deteriorate after the Bush years. Obama is expected to explain the reasons behind many of his top decisions that affected America. The speech is expected to start after 12:30 pm (IST) Thursday (tonight):

11.00 PM: Barack Obama will leave office with an approval rating that is the highest since he first joined. A new poll held by CNN/ORC has termed his presidency as a success, with the majority being of the view that they will miss him- the rating stands at 60 per cent, which is the best since June of Obama’s first year in office.

11: 15 PM: Obama surprised everyone by commuting the 35-year prison term of a transgender soldier Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of ‘spying’ and taking 750,000 pages of documents and videos. These then found their way to whistle-blower site WikiLeaks.