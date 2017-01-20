Barack Obama posts farewell letter on Facebook, says ‘I’ll be right there with you every step of the way’

American President Barack Obama. Source: Reuters.

As Donald Trump is just a few hours away from becoming United State’s 45th President, Barack Obama took to Facebook and shared his farewell letter which was addressed to the American population on Facebook.

It is a tradition for the sitting US president to leave a letter to his successor in the Oval Office, but Barakh Obama gave this tradition a little twist. He penned down a letter on his final day in the office and said “You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

Expressing gratitude to the American people, Obama on Thursday wrote: “Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I’ve pulled strength. I’ve seen neighbours and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes.” Obama recalled visiting a grief-stricken Charleston, South Carolina, church and watching scientists help wounded war heroes walk again.

As a parting word, Obama said ,”when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome’.” The 44th US President shared a link on his Facebook post for anyone interested in keeping in touch with his work.

Read the full letter-

It’s a long-standing tradition for the sitting president of the United States to leave a parting letter in the Oval Office for the American elected to take his or her place. It’s a letter meant to share what we know, what we’ve learned, and what small wisdom may help our successor bear the great responsibility that comes with the highest office in our land, and the leadership of the free world.

But before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.