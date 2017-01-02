Barack Obama has few options to protect young immigrants

US President Barack Obama. (Reuters)

Barack Obama is under pressure in his final weeks as president to secure the future for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children who could face deportation under the Trump administration. His options appear to be few.

Numerous Democrats are pushing Obama to grant pardons for the young immigrants who identified themselves to the government in exchange for a promise that they’d be safe from deportation. The White House, though, has repeatedly ruled that out.

Longshot legislative proposals from Republicans are unlikely to succeed, either. And that leaves more than 741,000 immigrants wondering what’s next.