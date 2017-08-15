Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, PM Sheikh Hasina pay homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 42nd death anniversary

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today led the nation in paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 42nd death anniversary.(Representative Image: IE)

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today led the nation in paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 42nd death anniversary. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths before the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in Dhaka this morning. The day is being observed as the National Mourning Day. After placing wreaths, the President and the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for some time showing respect to the great leader and architect of the independence movement that led to the creation of Bangladesh out of what was then East Pakistan in 1971.

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time Munajat was offered seeking the eternal peace of the departed souls of the August 15 carnage, reports the Daily Star. Bangabandhu, his spouse Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, and most of the family members of three close relatives of Bangabandhu were killed in cold blood on August 15, 1975, by a group of disgruntled army men. Two daughters of Bangabandhu — Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana could escape the carnage as they were staying abroad at this time.

Sheikh Rehana, youngest daughter of Bangabandhu, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice S K Sinha, cabinet members, Prime Minister’s advisors, senior leaders of Awami League and 14-Party and senior government officials were present. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice S K Sinha followed the President and the Prime Minister in paying tributes to Bangabandhu. Later, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, flanked by party’s General Secretary Obaidul Kader and senior leaders placed wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the Awami League. After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the Prime Minister along with her sister Sheikh Rehana visited the historic residence of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed the world’s most barbaric carnage on this day 42 years ago.

Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana stayed for some time in the house which now has been turned into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Later, the Prime Minister went to the Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, her brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell and other martyrs of August 15 were laid to rest. Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana placed floral wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves. She also offered prayers for the departed souls. Meanwhile, in a separate though related development, Bangladesh Supreme Court Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha said today that big fishes were involved in the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975.

“Big fishes were involved in the killing. But they could not be put on trial due to weakness in investigation. There was a deep conspiracy in this case,” he said. The chief justice was speaking at a voluntary blood donation programme at Supreme Court premises, organised in association with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. “Bangabandhu might have had enemies, but his four-year-old son and other family members were killed because they wanted to eliminate the whole bloodline,” the chief justice said. “It is very painful that the state had formulated the indemnity ordinance to stop the trial of this killing,” Chief Justice S K Sinha said.

“The Supreme Court has cleared the way for holding the trial of Bangabandhu killing by scrapping the indemnity ordinance,” he said. “As a member of the judiciary, I feel proud for clearing the way for holding the trial,” he added.