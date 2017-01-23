Bangladesh High Commission finally provides visa to Indian brothers

Bangladesh High Commission on Sunday issued visa to the Indian national, who failed to travel to Dhaka with his brother past week due to error in their passports. (Reuters)

Bangladesh High Commission on Sunday issued visa to the Indian national, who failed to travel to Dhaka with his brother past week due to error in their passports. “Finally, we got the visa from Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala,” Baharul Akram Laskar and his elder brother who hails from Hailakandi district in Assam told The Daily Star.

As per the newspaper, the two brothers were about to visit Bangladesh on January 13 for which they went to Zakiganj border checkpoint in Sylhet. But unfortunately, Baharul was not allowed to cross the border as the last date of entry to Bangladesh in his visa expired days before the issue date of the same.

You may also like to watch this video:

As per Qusar, a school teacher, there was no Bangladesh mission in Assam and the two brothers submitted their tourist visa applications to the Bangladesh High Commission on December 23 last year through a local broker in Agartala. They were issued visas on January 9. But when they approached the immigration, it was identified that the last date of entry was incorrect in Baharul’s visa.

Following the incident, they immediately contacted the Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala but were unsuccessful to get any solution as the officials refuted their complaint blamed them for the error. Later, they submitted the passport for the correction on January 14 and the Bangladesh mission issued the visa on January 18. Now, two of them would travel to Bangladesh on January 28.