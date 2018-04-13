  3. Backpage co-founder Carl Ferrer pleads guilty in Arizona to human trafficking, says US Justice Department

A co-founder of Backpage.com pleaded guilty in federal court in Arizona on Thursday to charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering, the US Justice Department said.

By: | Published: April 13, 2018 6:55 AM
Backpage, Carl Ferrer, Carl Ferrer guilty, Carl Ferrer arrested, human trafficking, Carl Ferrer money laundering, Carl Ferrer prostitution, Carl Ferrer website, backpage prostitution An image of the current home page of the website backpage.com shows logos of U.S. law enforcement agencies after they seized the sex marketplace site April 6, 2018. (Reuters)

A co-founder of Backpage.com pleaded guilty in federal court in Arizona on Thursday to charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said. In his plea agreement, Carl Ferrer, 57, admitted that he had long been aware that the great majority of Backpage’s “escort” and “adult” advertisements were for prostitution services, the department said in a statement. Seven people employed by Backpage.com, including co-founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin, were charged in a 93-count indictment unsealed on Monday.

