Baby girl dies after deadly kiss, Facebook post by her mom will move you to tears; MUST READ for all parents

This is one story that is equally shocking and moving at the same time. A girl died of viral meningitis after a deadly kiss. The shocking incident happened in the US. According to a report in CNN, Mariana Sifrit, the infant girl died on Tuesday morning. She contracted viral meningitis caused by HSV-1 when she was less than a week old, the CNN report added. She was just 18 days old when she died. The baby girl had spent her last week at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. She was suffering from severe medical complications.

It is believed that baby Mariana contracted the deadly virus from a kiss. However, Mariana’s parents, Nicole and Shane Sifrit, both tested negative for the virus, according to a report in CNN.

After the baby girl passed away, her mother Nicole Sifrit posted a very emotional message on Facebook.

“Our princess Mariana Reese Sifrit gained her angel wings at 8:41 am this morning in her daddy’s arms and her mommy right beside her. She is now no longer suffering and is with the Lord. Thank you to everyone who has followed her journey and supported us through this. In her 18 days of life she made a huge impact on the world and we hope with Mariana’s Story we save numerous newborns life. R.I.P. sweet angel ♡ (sic),” Nicole Sifrit posted on Tuesday.

Parents still don’t know how Mariana caught the virus but it is believed that baby Mariana contracted the deadly HSV 1 virus from a kiss. HSV-1 is the same herpes virus that causes cold sores and only rarely does it lead to viral meningitis.

Viral meningitis

It causes the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as per a CNN report.