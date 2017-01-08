Aviation Royale: World’s largest VIP terminal opens in Dubai

Inspired by the aerodynamic fluid lines of an aircraft wing, the VIP terminal facade mirrors the aviation heritage of Dubai South

TRUST DUBAI to come out with one remarkable feat after another. The tiny emirate and city located on the southeast coast of the Persian Gulf and known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene, has now launched a special VIP terminal at Dubai South—the largest purpose-built facility of its kind in the world.

The terminal is poised to be a game-changer in the business aviation sector, offering VIP customers a seamless travel experience, coupled with time and cost efficiencies within a thriving aviation ecosystem.

The 5,600-sq-mt VIP terminal, minutes away from Al Maktoum International, the largest airport in the making, is Dubai’s new and prestigious gateway for VIP travellers, offering hitherto unseen superlative services and connectivity. With incomparable experiential retail as a core attraction, the VIP terminal boasts stylised luxurious interiors, designed to maximise privacy and serenity, while engaging the passengers with specially curated, bespoke high-end shopping products.

Inspired by the aerodynamic fluid lines of an aircraft wing, the VIP terminal facade mirrors the aviation heritage of Dubai South. The seamless lines of the structure and the logo are replicated in the interiors that are classically designed with luxurious material including solid oak panelling. Louvered screens coated in a special bronze and gold metallic finish, allows the play of light to lend depth, perspective and privacy.

The interiors and exteriors of the VIP terminal use lighting and space to create drama and heighten the sense of opulence. Take for instance the handcrafted, 1000 piece post-modern chandelier in the main hall, a spectacular inclusion that is befitting piece of art at the VIP terminal.

Inherently structured to maximise and revolutionise the customer experience, the VIP terminal offers luxury product placements, experiential advertising, discreet promotions, limited editions bespoke and specially curated products. The strategic shift away from traditional product promotion, will result in passenger led engagement driving the duty free retail showcase. This includes a wide array of products from the arts and culture with paintings, sculptures and priceless artefacts, to cars, watches, real estate, super bikes, adding to the immersive experience.

The VIP Terminal currently hosts three fixed-base operators (FBOs), including Falcon Aviation, Jetex and Jet Aviation, and saw its first private jet take off in April last year.

Since then, the terminal has witnessed 1,000 flight movements to-date with the number anticipated to grow to 4,000 movements in 2017.

As the world’s first master-planned airport city, Dubai South is concentrating on building a state-of-the-art infrastructure around the Al Maktoum International, creating a thriving aviation ecosystem. It will involve the construction of five runways and increase in capacity to handle 160 million passengers a year once complete.

The aviation district provides a specialised business environment that meets all the needs of the aviation industry. Spanning an area of seven square kilometres, the district is also the new permanent home of the Dubai Airshow and caters to all practical aspects of private and commercial aviation.