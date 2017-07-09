Australian journalist brutally demolishes Donald Trump at G20, video goes viral; Twitterati just can’t stop retweeting it

So far it has garnered over 1 lakh retweets and likes (and the numbers are still going up).

This video featuring reporter Chris Uhlmann’s commentary tearing into US President Donald Trump is going viral on Twitter. So far it has garnered over 1 lakh retweets and likes (and the numbers are still going up). According to The Guardian, reporter Chris Uhlmann is one of the most seasoned political journalists. Uhlmann, the political editor of the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), described Trump as isolated and friendless at the G20 2017 Summit. The reporter said his disastrous foreign policy had pressed fast-forward on the decline of the United States. “He was an uneasy, lonely, awkward figure at this gathering,” Uhlmann said. The video has become talk of the internet.

Earlier too, a video of Trump had gone viral on social media. The clip showed that US President Donald Trump stopped twice to pick up a Marine’s dress hat that had been blown away by the wind. The incident happened while the US President was boarding Marine One at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday night. Not once but Trump stopped twice to pick up a Marine’s dress hat. Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews following the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. While heading toward the Marine One helicopter, Trump noticed that one Marine had lost his dress hat to the wind. Not only did the US President pick up the hat in front of the steps to the helicopter and placed it back on the Marine’s head but he gave him a couple of affectionate pats too.

