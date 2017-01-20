  3. Australia, India deals boost French arms sales to record 20 billion euros in 2016

Australia, India deals boost French arms sales to record 20 billion euros in 2016

French weapons sales hit a record high of more than 20 billion euros ($21.33 billion) in 2016 after submarine contracts in Australia and fighter jet sales to India, France's defence minister said.

By: | Paris | Published: January 20, 2017 3:24 PM
A French Rafale fighter jet prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier operating in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on December 9, 2016. (REUTERS) A French Rafale fighter jet prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier operating in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on December 9, 2016. (REUTERS)

French weapons sales hit a record high of more than 20 billion euros ($21.33 billion) in 2016 after submarine contracts in Australia and fighter jet sales to India, France’s defence minister said.

“In 2015, we hit our historical exports figure of 17 billion euros,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a New Year’s speech to defence officials late on Thursday.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“For 2016, the total is not yet tallied, but I can say that thanks to the Australia contract, we have reached a new summit with more than 20 billion euros in sales.”

Australia and France formally sealed an agreement on December under which French naval contractor DCNS will build a new fleet of 12 submarines, a deal that could ultimately be worth $38 billion.

Paris also completed a deal for the sale of 36 high-end Rafale fighter planes from Dassault worth about $9 billion.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top