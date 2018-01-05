At Venice Museum, thieves steal priceless Indian jewels in Hollywood blockbuster style

Thieves stole precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection at the Doge’s Palace in Venice.

It’s nothing short of a Hollywood blockbuster plot! A robbery that takes place and nobody even gets a hint about it. This is exactly what happened at an exhibition of famed jewels in Venice. According to Associated Press, thieves stole precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection at the Doge’s Palace in Venice, making off with a brooch and a pair of earrings by mixing in with the crowd on the Wednesday- final day of the exhibition.

Although the jewels weren’t the major highlights of the exhibition, it still included precious gems, many from the Mughal Empire. Police, even said that they were made of gold, platinum and diamonds. Their price is estimated at millions of Euros. As per reports, the earrings and brooch were stolen from a display case by one or possibly two men, who were caught on CCTV cameras but managed to escape. The thieves had managed to take the items from a reinforced display case early on Wednesday morning after deactivating the alarm system. They, then disappeared into the crowd from the palace’s famous museum Palazzo Ducale. Venice police said the security alarm went off at around 10am at the Doge’s Palace and police immediately sealed the area. Venice police chief Vito Gagliardi told the ANSA news agency the thieves managed to delay the triggering of the alarm system, allowing them to escape. In a statement by the Venice’s Foundation of Civic Museums, it was said that the brooch and earrings stolen were “contemporary pieces and consequently are of less historical value than other items in the collection.” Venice police noted that since the items are so unique, they will be nearly impossible to sell on the market.

The Al Thani Collection is a renowned collection of 270 pieces of Indian and Indian-inspired jewellery, spanning 400 years from the Mughal period to the present and assembled by Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani. Forbes Magazine has said “there is no comparable collection on the planet.” The Venice exhibit, “Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajas,” was due to close yesterday, the latest stop in a travelling exhibit that has brought the collection to Paris’ Grand Palais, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, New York’s Metropolitan and the Miho Museum near Kyoto, Japan.