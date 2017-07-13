At the most dangerous airport in the world, tourist killed by jet blast

Princess Juliana Airport on the island of St Maarten in the Caribbean. (Photo: Youtube grab)

A 75-year-old woman hailing from New Zealand was reported killed after being knocked over by a jet blast at the Princess Juliana Airport on the island of St Maarten in the Caribbean. According to a report by Independent, the tourist was standing by the fence at the end of the runway watching the plane, a Boeing 737, operated by Caribbean Airlines take off. As the jet took off, the tourist was knocked down by the blast of the jet due to which the lady sustained injuries on her head. She was rushed to the hospital after the incident but was declared dead on arrival.

The Princess Juliana Airport on the island of St Maarten in the Caribbean is known for its notorious runway and is often called the most dangerous in the world as its runway ends with a public beach that is heavily populated. One can say that the airport has quite a view with a public beach at one end, and a mountain at the other, but it is surely not safe. Its closeness to the beach draws a lot of attention from tourists and sunbathers, who can’t help but take a photo.

This is not the first time when the runway has proved deadly. According to the report, videos of ‘dangerous’ landings can be found on social media along with selfies and photographs taken by the people at the beach with the plane passing over them. The report also states that the beach has multiple signs all over the area where people stand for the jet blasts. A large sign stating, ‘jet blast of departing and arriving aircrafts can cause severe physical harm resulting in extreme bodily harm and/or death,’ can be found on a public road between the beach and the airport.