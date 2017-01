Dozens of injured were rushed to hospital following the accident in Verona yesterday, which occurred when the vehicle struck a pylon and caught fire, according to emergency workers cited in the reports. (File photo)

At least seven people are dead after a Hungarian bus carrying children crashed on a motorway in northern Italy, Italian media said today.

Dozens of injured were rushed to hospital following the accident in Verona yesterday, which occurred when the vehicle struck a pylon and caught fire, according to emergency workers cited in the reports. The French bus driver could be among the victims, Italian news agency Agi said.

