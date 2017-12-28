At least 40 dead in multiple Kabul blasts: interior ministry, say officials

At least 40 people were killed and many others wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul today, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital. (Representative Image: Reuters)

At least 40 people were killed and many others wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul today, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital. “The target of the attack was the Tabayan cultural centre. A ceremony was being held to mark the 38th anniversary of Soviet-invasion in Afghanistan when the explosion went off,” deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

The centre is near to the Afghan Voice Agency, a media outlet which earlier reports had suggested could be the target.