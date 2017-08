At least 34 people died when a bus carrying young Christian worshippers plunged down a steep ravine in Madagascar, police and hospital officials said today. (Representative Image Source: Reuters)

At least 34 people died when a bus carrying young Christian worshippers plunged down a steep ravine in Madagascar, police and hospital officials said today. Police said 12 badly-burned bodies were counted at the site after the late-night crash, while hospitals said that 22 other fatalities had been confirmed.