At least 15 killed in police training centre attack in Afghanistan

The attack triggered a heavy clash between police and the assailants. (Representative image: Reuters)

At least 15 insurgents were killed after Taliban attacked a police training centre in Afghanistan’s Wardak province on Tuesday.

“One terrorist detonated a car bomb at the front gate of Dasht-e-Toap Police Training Centre at evening, enabling the gunmen to make their way to the facility,” a source told Xinhua anonymously.

The attack triggered a heavy clash between police and the assailants.

“The initial information found that 15 attackers were killed,” the source added.

Provencial police chief also confirmed that 15 militants were killed as police forces repulsed the attackers, who were armed with firearms and suicide jackets. The casualties on the side of police remained unknown.

Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least five people were killed and 20 others injured in a terrorist attack against a local TV channel in Kabul.

The Taliban militants have been on the rampage since April when they launched a so-called annual rebel offensive in different places in Afghanistan, including the capital of Kabul, killing and injuring hundreds.