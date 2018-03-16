Astonishing! When Russian skies showered gold, silver on impoverished town; here’s what happened next

Russian town of Yakutsk stood witness to a rare scene after a cargo plane loaded with gold and silver littered precious metals on the runway after taking off.

It was raining gold and silver from the Russian skies! Astonished? But, yes. It is true. On Thursday, the Russian town of Yakutsk stood witness to a rare scene after a cargo plane loaded with gold and silver littered precious metals on the runway after taking off. According to an Associated Press report, nearly three tonnes of gold fell out of the Russian cargo plane on to the runway after a hatch accidentally flew open upon taking off.

What happened next, you ask? A total of 172 bars, each of them weighing around 20 kgs, were scattered across the runway. Images of gold and silver scattered across the runway were circulated on social media and soon went viral. The incident happened after the Antonov plane was taking off after refuelling in an airport at Yakutsk region in Siberia. Due to some unknown reason, the cargo door flew open and the bars that were extracted from the Kupol gold mine in the remote Chukotka region fell out of the aircraft. As per the report, damage to a door handle caused it to fly open and spill some of the metal. Russia’s Investigative Committee in a report said that as the plane gathered height, the cargo door became damaged due to the shifting of cargo.

Meanwhile, the plane was forced to land back at the Yakutsk airport and police cordoned off the area to prevent people rushing to the scene of the windfall. No one was, however, hurt in the incident. Kupol mine where the cargo came from is operated by Canada-based mining company Kinross Gold. A Russian Company was quoted as saying by the Guardian that all the cargo has been picked up and there are no losses. The company said that all the bars have been recovered after the incident. It was reported that only part of the gold fell out as there were around nine tonnes in there. Yakutsk is located in a mining area for gold and diamonds. However, as per ABC news report, the area is one of the poorest places in Russia.