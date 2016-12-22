As Norway takes custody of yet another Indian origin child, MEA Sushma Swaraj orders Indian Ambassador to send report

Sushma Swaraj today said that she had asked the Indian Ambassador in Norway to send a report on the allegation made by NRI parents against Norway government for taking custody of their child. (Source: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that she had asked the Indian Ambassador in Norway to send a report on the allegation made by NRI parents against Norway government for taking custody of their child. An NRI couple was separated from their 5-year-old child by Norway’s Child Welfare Department, who have accused them of beating him up. While talking to The Indian Express, Anil Kumar, father of the boy informed that the welfare department took custody of his 5 years son on December 13 directly from his school without giving any prior information. Kumar further said that four policemen came to his house and took his wife into custody and interrogated her for more than two hours.

Kumar, who runs a restaurant and has also served as the Vice-President of the Overseas Friends of the BJP in Oslo (Norway), informed that his son has now been sent to a children’s welfare home in Hamar, which is around 150 km away from Oslo. When Kumar asked about the reason behind the same, it was conveyed that they have beaten up their son. Kumar shifted to Norway about 26 years ago and lives with his wife and son. After various attempts, they have sought government’s intervention with the help of some BJP leaders in New Delhi.

Kumar also said that he met his son at the welfare home on December 19 and he was wearing the same clothes in which he had gone to school a week ago. Kumar claimed that his son is not getting proper care and have requested Indian government to sort out the issue at the earliest.

As per reports, Norwegian Embassy in Delhi said they were ascertaining the facts from the authorities in Oslo. Meanwhile, BJP leader Vijay Jolly, who is also the former convenor of OFBJP, met Norwegian embassy officials on Wednesday and has raised the issue with them.