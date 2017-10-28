As Bill Gates turns 62, here is a look at 10 inspirational quotes by Microsoft co-founder

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, turned 62 today. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, turned 62 today. In 1975, Gates along with his partner Paul Allen had launched Microsoft, which thereby, became the world’s largest and reputed software company. Bill Gates, also tops the Forbes 2017 list of billionaires. Besides, Bill Gates has always been an evocative, powerful and well-known for his speeches, with many looking up to him seek inspiration. Here are few of his inspirational quotes:

– Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces a smart people into thinking they can’t lose.

– It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.

– Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.

– Don’t compare yourself with anyone in this world. If you do so, you are insulting yourself.

– We all need people who will give us feedback. That’s how we improve.

– Patience is a key element of Success.

– If you can’t make it good at least make it look good.

– If you are born poor it’s not your mistake, But if you die poor it’s your mistake.

– I failed in some subjects in exam, but my friend passed in all. Now, he is an engineer in Microsoft and I am the owner of Microsoft.

– I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.