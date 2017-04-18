Arab-Muslim teen tells her dad she wants to remove hijab, his response will win your heart

Representational image. (Source: Reuters)

A conversation between a teenage girl with her father is going viral on social media platform and will make you respect him. Lamyaa, a 17-year-old Muslim girl who lives in Pennsylvania, US sent a text to her father who stays in Saudi Arabia asking him to remove the hijab. Her father replied by saying, “Sweetheart that’s not my decision to make. That’s no man’s decision to make. If it’s what you feel like you want to do, go ahead, I’ll support you no matter what.”

Lamyaa shared the screenshot of this conversation and her dad’s comments won over the hearts of millions. BuzzFeed claims that Lamyaa was a member of the group wherein “President Trump and the tense political climate” was recently discussed. Trump has had his share of criticism for his stand against Muslims and Lamyaa reportedly said, she condoned very strong personal views on Trump because his “presidency did impact me because I am an Arab, Muslim woman”.

However, in response to her statement, one person on the group abused her and asked her to sit down. Lamyaa felt that reaction was mostly because she was a Muslim. She sent a text to her father to prove this person wrong and later shared the screenshot of the chat on social media. Her tweet read as, “Since this is a mentality a lot of you seem to have.” Her father’s progressive remarks have won millions of hearts on various social media platforms.

Some people even misunderstood Lamyaa’s chat with her father and to clarify things she shared another post saying her point was not to prove that no women are forced to wear hijabs. She said, “I personally chose to wear the hijab, for myself and for god.”