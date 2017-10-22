Approaching typhoon brings heavy rain, wind to election-day Japan

A woman walks in the rain past election posters as Typhoon Lan approaches Japan’s mainland, in Osaka, western Japan. (Reuters)

A powerful typhoon barrelled toward Japan today, with heavy rain triggering landslides and delaying voting at one ballot station as millions struggled to the polls for a national election. Typhoon Lan, described as “very large and very strong” by Japan’s meteorological agency, was packing gusts up to 252 kilometres per hour this morning in the Pacific south of Japan. Bringing strong winds and heavy rain, the storm was moving northeast, possibly directly hitting Tokyo or surrounding regions Monday morning. Voters in the capital were already forced to brave torrential rain and driving winds on election day. The weather agency has warned of high waves, landslides and floods in central and western Japan, urging residents in those regions to take immediate precautions to ensure their safety. The typhoon struck as the country held an election likely to hand Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 63, a fresh mandate.

Analysts say that if the weather affects turnout, it is likely to benefit Abe, whose conservative voters are more determined, putting the nationalist blue blood on course to become the country’s longest-serving leader. Voting was delayed by some 20 minutes in Kochi, western Japan, as landslides blocked a road, preventing election officials from arriving in time at a polling station, according to national broadcaster NHK.

On Saturday, voters on remote southern islands in the path of the storm cast their ballots early, heeding a call from Abe. Turnout has declined to below 60 percent in the last two general elections. The last vote in December 2014 saw a record-low rate of 52.66 percent.