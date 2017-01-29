Apple CEO Tim Cook sends email to his employees on Donald Trump’s immigration order

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday has reacted to President Donald Trump’s executive order of suspending visas and immigration benefits that has irked a new controversy in the tech landscape. (Source: AP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday has reacted to President Donald Trump’s executive order of suspending visas and immigration benefits that has irked a new controversy in the tech landscape. While Cook has yet not spoken to media on his stand on the ban, but he did send an email to his employees, across the globe, explaining Apple’s position on the same, reported TechCrunch.

In his email, that speaks about President Trump’s recent executive order barring citizens and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US, Cook has clearly said, ”It is not a policy we support.” Here is the full email from the Apple CEO to his employees:

Team,

In my conversations with officials here in Washington this week, I’ve made it clear that Apple believes deeply in the importance of immigration — both to our company and to our nation’s future. Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do.

I’ve heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support.

There are employees at Apple who are directly affected by yesterday’s immigration order. Our HR, Legal and Security teams are in contact with them, and Apple will do everything we can to support them. We’re providing resources on AppleWeb for anyone with questions or concerns about immigration policies. And we have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company.

As I’ve said many times, diversity makes our team stronger. And if there’s one thing I know about the people at Apple, it’s the depth of our empathy and support for one another. It’s as important now as it’s ever been, and it will not weaken one bit. I know I can count on all of you to make sure everyone at Apple feels welcome, respected and valued.

Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship. Our employees represent the finest talent in the world, and our team hails from every corner of the globe. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, “We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.”

Tim

Cook wrote the letter after his meeting with various senior Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C.