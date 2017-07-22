Apple appoints Deirdre O’Brien new vice president of People

She is a superb leader and I’m thrilled she will be bringing her experience and talent to this critical role,” Tim Cook added. (Reuters)

Apple has appointed Deirdre O’Brien as Vice President of People, who will report to CEO Tim Cook.A nearly 30-year Apple veteran, O’Brien, currently Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Operations, will lead all HR functions including talent development, recruiting, benefits, compensation and business support, as well as overseeing Apple University.”As long as I’ve been at Apple, Deirdre has been the glue that bonds our operations, sales, marketing and finance teams to deliver products to our customers,” said Cook in a statement late on Friday.

“She is a superb leader and I’m thrilled she will be bringing her experience and talent to this critical role,” Cook added.O’Brien joined Apple in 1988 and runs a global organisation.”I’m excited to begin this new chapter, supporting 120,000 incredibly talented people around the world who are motivated to do amazing things every day,” O’Brien said.