Any US action will be met with appropriate ‘response’: Pak Army talks tough after Trump tirade

The Pakistan Army said the country wants to continue cooperation with the U.S. but will not “compromise on national interests and prestige.”

Battered and bruised by US president Donald Trump’s Twitter assault over its failure to act against terror groups operating from its soil and the subsequent cancellation of $255 million in military aid to the country, Pakistan has upped the verbal offensive against the US. The Pakistan Army has reportedly warned of an appropriate response to any US action.

Pakistan’s army spokesman has said his country will react to any action by the United States in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tweet on New Year’s Day threatening Pakistan, the Associated Press reported.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor told a local news channel on Wednesday night that Pakistan wants to continue cooperation with the U.S. but will not “compromise on national interests and prestige.”

“Any concrete action by the U.S. will be met with a response in line with the wishes of the Pakistani people.”

Ghafoor further said that “allies don’t fight’” and that “the U.S. should realize how Pakistan has been cooperative in the war against terror.”

Ghafoor also said the army carried out operations against the Taliban-allied Haqqani network.

Trump’s accusations against Islamabad of providing a safe haven and harbouring terrorists have been met with denial by Pakistan. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif recently dismissed Trump’s outburst as nothing more than a political stunt.

In a series of tweets targeting the US president and the administration, Asif today said: “You ask what we’ve done?… From our bases you carried out 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan…thousands of our civilians and soldiers became victims of the war initiated by you.”

“Our forces are fighting an unusual war, there is an unending saga of sacrifices. Now, history teaches us not to blindly trust the US. We are feeling sorry they are not happy, but we will not compromise on our dignity anymore,” said Asif.