Anti-Pakistan protests break out across Afghanistan

Anti-Pakistan protests have broken out across Afghanistan over Islamabad’s incessant shelling of areas inside Afghanistan like Nangarhar and Kunar. A massive anti-Pakistan protest was held on February 21 in Lashkargah, the capital of Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province with an aim to highlight Pakistan as a terrorist-sponsoring state.

The protesters asked Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to declare war on Pakistan. They said that if war was declared then the Afghan Taliban would fight against the Pakistan Army. The civil society members said they would not allow Afghanistan to be ruined at the hands of Pakistani terrorists and the army.

#WATCH Anti-Pakistan protests broke out recently in Afghanistan’s Lashkargarh over incessant shelling from Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DLEvudZEUV — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

The Pakistani Law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against Afghan nationals in Balochistan and other regions on fabricated charges of terrorism, while on the other hand, Pakistan, has fired rockets and missiles in Nangarhar and Kunar. Pakistan has also reportedly activated military operations along the Durand Line, raising the level of aggression manifold.

Further in a shocking revelation, an unidentified Pakistani Taliban guerilla has exposed a nexus between the Pakistan-based Muslim scholars and the ISI in forcing youth to fight in the name of religion. Not only the Taliban, many terror outfits like the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani Network are based in Pakistan. They are fomenting terror in Afghanistan and in other parts of the region.