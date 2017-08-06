Anti diversity manifesto by Google employee is going viral; here is why

Last month Google winded up with a dispute with the US Department of Labour over pay gap data. (Reuters)

An anti-diversity manifesto written by a Google employee went viral which cited that the company must concentrate more on ‘ideological diversity’ rather than stepping up initiatives on gender and racial diversification. The US tech giant employees were enraged after this came to the fore. Report from an online news portal Motherboard says that the employee argued in his written document that the gap between men and women in software engineering exist because of their biological differences. After document named “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber” was published on Friday, the document was shared and this ideology of Google was slammed by several other employees.

Google’s new Vice President of Diversity, Integrity and Governance Danielle Brown has issued a statement following the massive response the document was receiving. In her statement, Brown said that unless an open discussion is done, the problem can never be solved. She also agreed that sexism exists and denied using any stereotype, Motherboard reported. She also acknowledged that the issue was brought to light.

Last month Google winded up with a dispute with the US Department of Labour over pay gap data, Department of Labour has accused Google of underpaying its women employees. It also alleged that they were restricting the media from covering the gender disparity taking place in the company.